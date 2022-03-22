The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 kicked off this week, with Emma Willis, Clara Amfo, Blake Harrison and Alex Horne stepping up to the plate in a bid to raise some money for Stand Up To Cancer.

So, who came out on top in the first week?

For their first set of challenges, all four bakers were tasked with creating a Signature, Technical and Showstopper, and at the end, one celebrity was named this week's Star Baker for their efforts - but who was it?

As the series continues on Channel 4, here's who won the accolade this week.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who won Star Baker on The Great Celebrity Bake Off?

Week One - Emma Willis

Star Baker was won by presenter Emma Willis.

For this year's first Signature Challenge, the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 line-up were tasked with making 12 identical animal biscuits in any flavour of their choice.

Unfortunately for Clara, her biscuits lacked flavour, and Alex's fig rolls were a little hard. Blake managed to nail the taste, but Paul Hollywood wasn't impressed with the thick icing.

Emma's biscuits might have crumbled under pressure slightly, but she nailed the flavours, and received the first Hollywood Handshake of the season for her elephant-style Viennese biscuits.

Emma Willis in the Celeb Bake Off tent Channel 4

Next up was the blind Technical round, which saw the bakers having to make maple and pecan madeleines.

It was second round unlucky for Clara, who came in fourth place, and it wasn't much better news for Blake and Alex.

The judges then revealed that Emma had created the best madeleine, putting her in first place.

Finally, it was time for the Showstopper challenge. For the final task, the celebs were asked to make choux sculptures conveying a secret talent of theirs.

Alex opted for a sausage and mash choux skate park, which Prue called "witty and fun", before adding: "But it ain't gastronomy!"

Blake went for a wrestling ring. Although it didn't look great, Prue gave it the thumbs-up for the taste.

Clara had planned to create a sports stadium and some medals to represent her love for running, but she ran out of time and only produced three medals, which had "fantastic flavour", according to Paul.

But, it was Emma's building site choux display, which really stood out. Prue called it "perfect, light, smooth and satiny" and Paul dubbed it "superb".

In the end, it was decided that The Voice UK presenter Emma would be this week's Star Baker.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm, and is available to watch on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.