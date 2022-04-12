Already this series we've seen the likes of TV presenter Emma Willis , choirmaster Gareth Malone and rapper Example become Star Baker with their impressive kitchen creations, but who'll emerge the baking champion this week?

The 2022 season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off continues tonight on Channel 4, with another four famous faces whipping out their whisks and dusting off their aprons for Stand Up to Cancer.

One of the celebrities who'll be entering the Bake Off tent is comedian and actor Ben Miller, who'll be taking on the challenge of baking meringue roulades, Italian biscuits and a childhood memory cake showstopper.

Here's everything you need to know about the Bridgerton star and who he'll be competing against.

Who is Ben Miller?

Age: 56

Job: Actor

Instagram: @actualbenmiller

Twitter: @ActualBenMiller

Ben Miller is an actor and comedian who is best known for his roles in Professor T, Bridgerton, Death in Paradise and Primeval.

Miller rose to fame after creating and starring in Channel 4's Armstrong and Miller alongside his comedy partner Alexander Armstrong, before appearing in Johnny English, The Prince and Me, Doc Martin, The Worst Week of My Life, Moving Wallpaper, Johnny English Reborn and Doctor Who.

In recent years, he's taken on roles in Horrible Histories, Tracey Ullman's Show, Paddington 2, Upstart Crow, Bridgerton, Off the Rails and appeared on All Star Musicals, Room 101, QI and hosted It's Not Rocket Science.

Who will Ben Miller be competing against?

In tonight's episode of Bake Off, Ben Miller will be trying his best to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with his culinary skills whilst competing against three other celebs.

The comedian will be taking on Liar star Katherine Kelly, Olympic legend Mo Farah and Strictly Come Dancing judge Motsi Mabuse in this evening's episode.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

