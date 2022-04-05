Who is Example? Meet the Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 contestant

The Channel 4 show, which has returned as part of the Stand up to Cancer fundraiser, has a whole host of big names lined up from Taskmaster's Alex Horne and radio presenter Clara Amfo , to Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Bake Off host himself Matt Lucas - who'll be baking in the tent this week!

Get your fundraising hat on as The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 continues this week. One of the contestants hoping to bring the goods in the kitchen for Week 3 is musician, Example.

But will Example set a good example to the other contestants and show them how it's done, or he is better in the studio than he is around flour?

Here is everything you need to know about the musician.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Example?

Getty Images

Age 39

Job Musician

Instagram: @example

Twitter: @example

Example, real name Elliot John Gleave, is a musician, singer, songwriter, rapper and record producer - so he has many fingers in the music making pie.

His song, Won't Go Quietly, helped catapult him into the limelight and he has not looked back since then. His last album, Some Nights Last for Days, was released in 2020, and his eighth is on the way this coming June.

Who will Example be competing against?

As well as Matt Lucas, Example will take on DJ Annie Mac and comedian Ed Gamble. They'll each be hoping to win over judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with their delicious bakes, and bag the Star Baker title for episode 3.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer 2022 airs on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.