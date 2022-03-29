The Channel 4 show is back to raise money for the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser and this week's episode will see Whitmore stepping up to the plate.

From Taskmaster's Alex Horne and radio presenter Clara Amfo, to Love Island's Laura Whitmore and Bake Off host himself Matt Lucas, Great Celebrity Bake Off has put together quite the line-up for us once again this year.

But while we know that Laura knows how to present a show, how do her baking skills compare?

Here is all you need to know about Laura Whitmore!

Who is Laura Whitmore?

Age 36

Job Presenter

Instagram: @thewhitmore

Twitter: @thewhitmore

Laura is well-known to ITV viewers having previously presented music interview show The Hot Desk, The Brits Backstage and I’m a Celebrity spin-off Get Me Out of Here NOW! More recently she has taken over hosting duties on Love Island which is set to return for another summer of fun later this year.

Outside of her presenting work, Laura is also an actress and was seen relatively recently on the stage in an adaptation of a Peter James novel alongside Shane Ritchie. . She was also a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, making it to week seven with partner Giovanni Pernice.

Who will Laura be competing against?

Laura will be showing us what her baking skills are made of on Tuesday 29th March.

Vying for celeb Star Baker alongside her is Gareth Malone, Ruby Wax and Yung Filly. Let the baking battle commence!

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4. For more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

