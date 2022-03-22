From Death in Paradise's Ben Miller and Love Island host Laura Whitmore, to Strictly Come Dancing 's Oti Mabuse and Olympian Sir Mo Farah, there's a stellar collection of celebrities competing this time around – including presenter Matt Lucas, who finds himself filling in for a missing celeb .

This year's season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off kicks off tonight, with a new line-up of famous faces putting their baking skills to the test in the name of Stand Up to Cancer.

BBC Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo is one of the first celebrities hoping to wow Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with her baking skills – but who is she?

Here's everything you need to know about Clara Amfo.

Who is Clara Amfo?

Getty Images

Age: 37

Job: Broadcaster and presenter

Instagram: @claraamfo

Clara Amfo is a TV and radio presenter who is best known for hosting Future Sounds on BBC Radio 1.

She started her broadcast career at BBC Radio 1Xtra before moving to Radio 1 to host The Official Chart in 2015. She then presented the station's mid-morning show until last year, when she was announced as Annie Mac's replacement on Future Sounds.

Outside of radio, Amfo has competed on Strictly Come Dancing, hosted coverage of the BRIT Awards for ITV2 and become the narrator for Coach Trip as well as appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox, The Weakest Link and RuPaul's Drag Race UK Versus the World.

Who will Clara Amfo be competing against?

Clara Amfo is one of the first celebrities to compete on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer and she'll be entering the Bake Off tent alongside Taskmaster's Alex Horne, presenter Emma Willis and The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer 2022 begins on Tuesday 22nd March. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.