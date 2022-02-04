The Great Celebrity Bake Off returns this spring, welcoming a fresh batch of famous faces to the baking tent for Stand Up to Cancer.

Yes, the comedian will be filling in for a missing baker in a surprise twist. That means he'll be the one being distracted rather than doing the distracting for a change.

A Channel 4 spokesperson confirmed to RadioTimes.com that it was a coin toss between Matt and co-host Noel Fielding, as the pair make a gag about a mystery guest and then toss a coin to see who steps in to bake.

Speaking of moving from hosting to baking, Matt said: “I was forced to bake by my bosses at the last minute when one of the bakers became unavailable. I can’t tell you how happy I was that my humiliation was caught on camera.”

He knows better than anyone how hard it is to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, who'll be judging the celeb's attempts at Signature, Technical and Showstopper bakes.

Past editions have seen the likes of Michelle Keegan, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and James McAvoy claim the coveted Star Baker title.

Channel 4 has yet to confirm an official release date for The Great Celebrity Bake Off, but we can expect episodes to begin airing in spring.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this spring. Looking for something to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.