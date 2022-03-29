The Channel 4 show is once again helping out with the Stand Up to Cancer fundraiser and, as we have come to expect from the celeb version of the show, they have a stellar line-up ready to show what they are made of when it comes to making the perfect baked goods.

Get ready for more fundraising baking fun as Great Celebrity Bake Off continues this week, and this time comedian Ruby Wax is stepping up to the plate!

We know she can make us laugh, but she make a batch of finger-licking biscuits?

Here is all you need to know about Ruby Wax!

Who is Ruby Wax?

Age: 68

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @erubywax

Twitter: @rubywax

Ruby Wax was a massive name in the UK TV scene and her style of interviews won her acclaim and huge popularity - Ruby Wax Meets... is a show that we would love to have back on our screens.

Her acting work also got her recognition thanks to her superb comic timing, and she has been seen in, amongst others, Red Dwarf, Jackass and French and Saunders.

She is also a mental health advocate (she got an OBE for her work in that in 2015) and she has written numerous things, including TV and her bestselling books.

Who will Ruby Wax be competing against?

On Tuesday 29th March, Ruby Wax will be baking against Gareth Malone, Yung Filly and Laura Whitmore.

It will be quite the contest, but can Ruby emerge victorious?

For their signature, the Celebrity Bake Off 2022 cast will be making turnovers, and Ruby has quite the idea - a bake shaped like a cat's bum. Yes, you read correctly...

The bakers will then be tasked with a blind Technical challenge, which they will be ranked on.

Lastly, it will be time for this week's meringue Showstopper, after which one of the bakers will be crowned Star Baker, following Emma Willis' footsteps.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer airs on Tuesdays on Channel 4.

