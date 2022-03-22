One of the first celebrities hoping to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood with his baking skills is Taskmaster 's Alex Horne, who'll be trading in his role as a challenge-creator for that of a contestant on Bake Off.

The new series of The Great Celebrity Bake Off 2022 begins tonight (22nd March), with a new line-up of famous faces taking to the Bake Off tent in aid of Stand Up to Cancer.

With the comedian expected to make decorated biscuits, madeleines and a choux sculpture in the upcoming episode, Horne has somewhat of a mammoth baking task ahead of him.

Read on for everything you need to know about Alex Horne – and to find out who he'll be competing against.

Who is Alex Horne?

Age: 43

Job: Comedian and presenter

Instagram: @littlealexhorne

Twitter: @AlexHorne

Alex Horne is a comedian who is best known for creating and co-presenting Channel 4's Taskmaster. Horne appears on the show alongside Greg Davies, with Taskmaster originally airing on Dave back in 2015 before moving to Channel 4 in 2020.

He is also known for hosting BBC Four show We Need Answers alongside Tim Key and Mark Watson, and for appearing on Celebrity Mastermind, Call My Bluff, Dara O Briain: School of Hard Sums, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, The Button, Richard Osman's House of Games, Peter Crouch: Save Our Summer, No More Jockeys and Crouchy's Year-Late Euros: Live.

He also performs with his band The Horne Section, which has its own show on BBC Radio 4 and is the house band for The Last Leg on Channel 4,

Who will Alex Horne be competing against?

Alex Horne is making his Bake Off debut in the first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer 2022 and competing against the likes of Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, Inbetweeners actor Blake Harrison and TV presenter Emma Willis.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer 2022 begins on Tuesday 22nd March on Channel 4.