From Ed Gamble and Laura Whitmore, to Clara Amfo and Ellie Golding, the star power is off the charts in the Bake Off tent this year, with these celebrities having a go at the show's iconic signature, technical and showstopper challenges.

The 2022 season of The Great Celebrity Bake Off begins tonight (22nd March), with a new line-up of famous faces getting ready to impress Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

The Inbetweeners star Blake Harrison is slipping on an apron in the first of these Channel 4 specials – but who is he? Here's everything you need to know about the actor and comedian.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Blake Harrison?

Getty

Age: 36

Job: Actor and comedian

Instagram: @blakeharrisonreal

Twitter: @blakeharrison23

Blake Harrison is best known for starring in Channel 4 sitcom The Inbetweeners, playing the character Neil Sutherland from 2008 until 2010.

He has since appeared in Him & Her, White Van Man, Way to Go, A Very English Scandal, Death in Paradise, World on Fire, Kate & Koji, The Great and Doctor Who.

He also starred in the Dad's Army film, The Inbetweeners Movie, The Inbetweeners 2 and was the voice of Scoop on Bob the Builder from 2015 until 2018.

Who will Blake Harrison be competing against?

Blake Harrison will be competing in the first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer alongside Taskmaster's Alex Horne, Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo and TV presenter Emma Willis.

Later this month, we'll see all sorts of celebrities enter the Bake Off tent from Motsi Mabuse and Ruby Wax to Example and Ed Gamble.

Advertisement

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand up to Cancer 2022 begins on Tuesday 22nd March. Looking for something else to watch? Visit our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.