The Masked Dancer star forced to pull out of series after injury

RadioTimes.com understands that one Masked Dancer contestant was forced to quit the show after injuring their ankle, with the star's identity being revealed in tomorrow night's show.

The second season of ITV's The Masked Dancer is now well underway, and while we're used to seeing celebrities unmasked each week, one star will be leaving the show under different circumstances.

That means that there will be three contestants unmasked in tomorrow's fifth episode, which ITV previously confirmed was due to be a double elimination.

Sea Slug performs on The Masked Dancer. ITV

A show insider told The Sun: "It’s really bad luck. ITV obviously aren’t revealing who the injured character is, they’ll wait for Saturday’s show.

"It’s ironic they got injured while they were not even wearing their crazy costume because the celebrities are barely out of them backstage."

There are currently eight acts still remaining in the competition – Tomato Sauce, Sea Slug, Scissors, Pillar and Post, Pearly King, Onomatopoeia, Odd Socks and Candlestick – however, it is currently unknown which is the injured contestant.

So far in the competition, we've seen the identities of four celebrities be revealed, starting with Desperate Housewives star Jesse Metcalfe as Astronaut.

Gavin and Stacey's Joanna Page was the next to be eliminated, with the sitcom star unmasked as Pig, while Stacey Dooley and choirmaster Gareth Malone were revealed to be Prawn Cocktail and Cactus respectively.

Tomorrow night's episode will see Oti Mabuse, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Peter Crouch return to the judging panel ahead of the double elimination, while Joel Dommett continues in his hosting duties.

The Masked Dancer continues on Saturdays at 6:30pm on ITV. To find out what else is on TV, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

