Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Dancer?

Saturday nights are about to get a lot crazier as The Masked Dancer is about to kick off on ITV and there a new bunch of costumes lined up – but this time the mystery celebrity contestants will be dancing rather than singing!

Carwash, Flamingo, Zip and Frog are four of the mad costumes that the unidentified Masked Dancer contestants will be wearing but they are far from the only ones – and one of them must spend a lot of time in fields deterring birds from eating crops – it’s Scarecrow!

Read on for all we know about Scarecrow.

Who is Scarecrow? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Scarecrow will be bursting onto the dance floor soon and they will be hoping they have the moves to impress The Masked Dancer judges.

As for who they are, well we have to wait for the show to begin before we start getting hints but we will be keeping track of them right here.

Will we all be able to work out who it is? We’ll give you the guesses shortly!

When does The Masked Dancer start?

We only have a few short days to go until the crazy contest kicks off and we hear Joel Dommett call for a mask removal for the first time as the show is set to debut on ITV 1 this coming Saturday, May 29th at 19:00.

The Masked Dancer is filling a giant Britain’s Got Talent hole in our schedules as the annual contest is missing a year for the first time due to the pandemic putting a stop to plans to get the auditions started – although America’s Got Talent will be going ahead this year.

As for The Masked Singer, another series of that is expected later this year.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox

Of the ‘Masked’ shows, we have two winners so far in Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts and all the contestants will be hoping they have what it takes to join that elite crew of winning celebs. But it will be a tough competition and it really is anybody’s game to win!

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.