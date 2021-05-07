Who is The Masked Dancer UK? Contestants, spoilers, theories and clues revealed

ITV’s The Masked Dancer is on its way, and it looks like it will be here a lot sooner than later, with the line-up now confirmed!

The new series, which follows The Masked Singer, will see celebrity contestants perform unique dances, while disguised it some seriously extravagant costumes.

They’ll battle it out to impress the panel of judges, including Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall and Strictly Come Dancing‘s Oti Mabuse, who’ll be trying their best to guess the true identities of each dancer.

So as we get ready for the new series to kick off, let’s get acquainted with this year’s contestants, and see if we can try and suss out who’s behind the mask!

Zip

Meet Zip, who’ll be tearing up the dance floor.

Carwash

Hoping to wipe away any doubts when they spin onto the stage is Carwash.

Beagle

Sniffing out the competition is Beagle, who’ll be shaking a lot more than just their tail.

Squirrel

Introducing a brand-new Nutcracker to the stage, it’s Squirrel.

Scarecrow

They might be the best dancer in their field, but will Scarecrow’s moves be ex-straw-dinary enough to beat the other contestants.

Frog

Hopping onto the stage is Frog. But will they be about to kermit (sorry) to the competition?

Beetroot

Dancing to their own beat is Beetroot.

Viper

It’s going to be hissterical when Viper slithers onto he stage. Can they be charmed by the music?

Rubber Chicken

Forget Chicken Run, this Rubber Chicken only has plans to dance!

Flamingo

Taking to the stage is the tropical bird Flamingo, who might just have a certain spring in their step.

Knickerbocker Glory

Knicker Blocker Glory is hoping to whip the other dancers into shape when they arrive on stage.

Llama

Last but not least, is Llama who will be pushing and pulling when they make their appearance.

The Masked Dancer comes to ITV this Spring. See what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.