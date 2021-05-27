Who is Carwash on The Masked Dancer?

Get ready for a whole new set of wacky costumes as The Masked Dancer is about to start on ITV and if you were a fan of the hit series, The Masked Singer, then you will almost certainly be planning on tuning in for this.

Masked Dancer contestants lined up to dazzle us this year range from Beagle to Flamingo to Frog, but let’s have a look at a contestant who has one of the best costume choices we have seen this year – they are dressed as an actual Carwash and we adore it.

Read on for all the information we have so far on Carwash.

Who is Carwash? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Busting some stellar, we hope, moves on the dance floor is Carwash!

As the competition kicks off, we’ll be keeping you up to date with all the latest clues and guesses as to the mystery celeb’s identity.

Watch this space.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

With Britain’s Got Talent forced to take the year off because of COVID restrictions and the complexities about acts auditioning and having an audience to watch them, ITV had to come up with a replacement show.

With The Masked Dancer having already finished its first run stateside, ITV has picked it to take the prime slot following the success of The Masked Singer and the show will officially kick off with a 90-minute debut episode this Saturday, May 29th, at 7pm.

The previous two winners of The Masked Singer were Joss Stone (Sausage) and Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee). But who will be the first to emerge victorious from The Masked Dancer? Only time will tell!

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.