Who are the judges on The Masked Dancer? Meet all the panellists on the new ITV guessing show

We may be missing out on Britain’s Got Talent this year but in its place is a spin-off from another of ITV’s biggest entertainment hits.

Advertisement

If the notion of performers in outrageous outfits testing the detective skills of a panel of judges (and the audience) sounds familiar, it’s The Masked Dancer is essentially The Masked Singer but with the focus swapped from knock-out vocals to amazing dance moves.

Joel Dommett returns as host and he’s joined by some familiar faces on the judging panel – with a new addition to the roster who certainly knows her way around a dancefloor.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Who are the judges on The Masked Dancer?

Jonathan Ross

ITV

Jonathan first made a name for himself in the industry in the late ’80s with his show The Last Resort with Jonathan Ross, which aired on Channel 4. He went on to become the biggest chat show host in the country for a long spell – he’s probably still up there with Graham Norton now.

In 2011, Ross launched his new chat show, The Jonathan Ross Show over on ITV after leaving the BBC and he remains on the channel with that show to this day, a decade later. He has been with The Masked Singer from its debut series and remains a panellist on that show too.

Davina McCall

ITV

Davina is someone who needs no introduction to UK viewers as she is one of the most recognisable presenters in the country. While not her first TV job, Davina’s most memorable hosting gig remains as the original host of Big Brother and she stayed with the show until it departed Channel 4 for a new life on Channel 5.

Other shows she is known for include The Million Pound Drop, the Sky One dance competition show Got to Dance and The Jump. Davina is an OG Masked Singer panellist and she loves it so much that she has signed on for The Masked Dancer too.

Mo Gilligan

ITV

Mo is a British stand-up comedian who spent many years uploading his funny clips to social media before finding worldwide success in 2017. He joined The Masked Singer as a panellist last year but prior to that has appeared on numerous projects including Celebrity Gogglebox and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

He has a stand-up comedy show called Momentum that is available to watch on Netflix.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse is one of the most successful professional dancers that’s ever taken to the ballroom on Strictly Come Dancing, having won the last two contests – most recently with her celebrity partner, Bill Bailey.

She was previously a judge on the BBC’s dancing competition The Greatest Dancer which ran for two series and has also appeared on Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Celebrity Masterchef to name just two other projects.

Who are the contestants on The Masked Dancer?

The line-up has now been confirmed for The Masked Dancer. You can see a full list below – though we’ll have to wait a while yet before we discover who’s behind those masks…

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knicker Bocker Glory

Llama

Advertisement

The Masked Dancer starts on ITV on Saturday, 29th May at 7pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.