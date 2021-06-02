Filling a Britain’s Got Talent hole that was left in the schedule (thanks to the pandemic putting a halt to acts being able to audition) is The Masked Dancer!

If the name sounds familiar, that is because it is a spin-off of The Masked Singer and almost all the panel is back for the dancing version – only Rita Ora is not around this time having been replaced by professional dancer, Oti Mabuse.

And while The Masked Dancer contestants remove their masks one by one, there can only be one winner and as the show takes place over the course of a week, we do not have long to wait until we learn who is behind the winning mask.

But when is the final of The Masked Dancer? Here is all the information you need to know.

When is The Masked Dancer final?

It may have only just started but The Masked Singer is set to come to an end earlier than you may think thanks to ITV giving us a new episode throughout the week.

The final is set to air this coming Saturday, June 5th at 7.30pm which means we are so close to finding out who is the winner – and who it is underneath each of those amazing costumes that The Masked Dancer contestants have been wearing.

This will be the first dancing winner and they will join Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone as ‘Masked’ winners after they emerged victorious from the first two series of The Masked Singer.

All 12 acts are expected to return for a big opening number and the final four will have two routines each to perform.

Keeping the ‘Masked’ tradition alive, we got some fabulous costumes that the celebrities were dancing inside and it is hard for us to pick a favourite – although if we were pushed we would go with Llama or Carwash – or maybe Rubber Chicken.

If the show does come back for series two, the costume department will have their work cut out for them if they plan on topping the outfits worn this year!

The Masked Dancer is on daily on ITV at 7pm/7:30pm on ITV and ITV Hub.