Who is Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer?

We are all set to enjoy the crazy, bonkers antics of The Masked Dancer which is set to start on ITV and there are some truly outrageous, in the best possible way, costumes that are lined up to entertain us.

Carwash, Flamingo, Zip and Beagle are just four of many costumes that we will see from the Masked Dancer contestants in this first run of the spin-off show that swaps singing for dancing, but let’s have a look at a contestant who is guaranteed to put on a good show – it’s Rubber Chicken!

Read on for all we know about Rubber Chicken.

Who is Rubber Chicken? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

We are beyond excited to see Rubber Chicken take to the stage and while we are big fans of all the outfits this year, this one is certainly one of our favourites.

When they first take to the stage to strut their stuff, we will keep a track of all the clues we have been given and give you a recap of who the panelists think it could be underneath this glorious costume.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

Not long left to wait at all now as The Masked Dancer will start on ITV1 in a few days time – Saturday, May 29th at 19:00 to be precise. The show is leading the ITV Saturday evening schedule and will be followed by Beat the Chasers.

ITV was left with a BGT problem in 2021 when Britain’s Got Talent 2021 was cancelled (it will be back for 2022). The Masked Dancer makes up a large portion of their solution as it will be taking the place of the talent competition for this year after proving to be hugely popular when it aired in America.

Previous ITV masked winners are Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone who both took part in The Masked Singer. All of the celebs this year will be hoping to join them in that elite position – as well as being the first to win for their dancing skills.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.