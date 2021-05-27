Who is Frog on The Masked Dancer?

Out with the singing and in with the dancing as The Masked Dancer is set to start on ITV and fans of the big hit show The Masked Singer will know the kind of crazy costumes that we will be seeing on the big stage.

Carwash, Flamingo, Zip and Beagle are just four of the Masked Dancer contestants that we will see in this first run of The Masked Singer spin-off show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who spends a lot of time in a pond catching flies with their tongue – it’s Frog!

Read on for all the theories, clues and guesses for Frog.

Who is Frog? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Frog will be hoping to prove that frogs can dance just as well as anyone else when they take to the stage in the competition.

When the show starts, we will be collating all the clues we get and we’ll be covering who the panellists think it could be behind the green mask.

So keep your eyes peeled on this page after the first show and we’ll have it all broken down for you.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

Saturday, May 29th at 19:00 is when the competition kicks off which is only a mere few days away now – the perfect follow up to a weekend full of Eurovision antics last week!

While this is the first series of this show, The Masked Singer has given us two series so far and the winners of those were Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone – let’s see who will be joining them in the elite ranks of masked victors!

While we should have the latest from Britain’s Got Talent kicking off around this point, the show was not able to go ahead because of the pandemic and the lack of a large audience and so, The Masked Dancer has been lined up to take its place.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.