Who is Squirrel on The Masked Dancer?

We are swapping the singing for the dancing for The Masked Dancer which is all set to start on ITV and fans of the hit show The Masked Singer will know exactly the kind of wild ride that we will be in for.

Advertisement

Carwash, Flamingo and Frog are just three of the zany costumes that the Masked Dancer contestants will be wearing for the debut run of the spin-off show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who spends a lot of time in a tree eating nuts – it’s Squirrel!

Read on for all the theories, clues and guesses for Squirrel.

Who is Squirrel? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Squirrel will be gearing up to show us what they are made of when The Masked Dancer starts but until then, we have no leads to go on!

But once the show kicks off, we will be using this page to keep track of all the clues and hints as to who this mystery contestant is.

So keep your eyes peeled right here and we will soon get to guessing.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

This coming Saturday, May 29th at 7pm is the start date for The Masked Dancer and we have a mammoth 90-minute episode to kick things off – it leads the way in the Saturday evening schedule and will be followed by Beat the Chasers and The Jonathan Ross Show.

While we would have more than likely always had the show air at some point in 2021, it was huge in America when it launched there, we are getting it now to help fill the void left behind by Britain’s Got Talent which is taking the year off for pandemic related reasons.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

These costume-wearing shows have only had two winners so far, Nicola Roberts (Queen Bee) and Joss Stone (Sausage), but we won’t have to wait too long to find out who will be the first winner of the dancing version – but we won’t find out who will be behind the mask until the last few minutes of the final.

Advertisement

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.