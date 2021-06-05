Exclusive – Craig Revel Horwood reveals who The Masked Dancer’s Squirrel could be: ‘That’s Bonnie Langford all over!’

It won’t be long before we know the identity of all The Masked Dancer contestants as the final takes place this evening on ITV.

Last night, we said goodbye to Knickerbocker Glory and Frog, who just missed out on a spot in The Masked Dancer final.

Craig Revel Horwood, who was Knickerbocker Glory, spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about his time on the show and how he loves guessing, just as we do.

One contestant he thinks he’s got in the bag is the illusive Squirrel, who will perform for the title this evening.

Guesses flying around previously have included Maisie Smith and Ashley Roberts, but the Strictly Come Dancing judge is certain Bonnie Langford is under the mask.

“I reckon squirrel is Bonnie Langford,” he told us. “There’s no one else I know who does kicks like that. I can only think that that was Bonnie Langford because I don’t know anyone else in the world that does kicks and splits all day long and can keep up with a 12 year old boy, that’s her all over, isn’t it?”

Apart from Bonnie, Craig admitted he really wasn’t sure about the remaining contestants, but hinted he caught a glimpse of Carwash without their costume on!

“Carwash, I can’t think… although I remember the door opening to the dressing room that had Carwash on it. And I saw the back of someone and I thought, ‘Oh, I’ve got a quick glimpse!'”

So far, people have speculated that Carwash could be either Louis Smith, Jay McGuiness or maybe even Twist and Pulse.