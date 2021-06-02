Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer? Fans think specific clue has given it away

The Masked Dancer has got us all guessing, just like it’s predecessor The Masked Singer did and we love it.

The Masked Dancer kicked off on ITV on the Bank Holiday weekend, and we’ve already seen some of The Masked Dancer contestants unmasked.

Carwash, Flamingo and Beagle are just three of the whacky costumes from the show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who looks so good that we could eat them with a spoon – it’s Knickerbocker Glory!

There have been plenty of guesses as to who is behind that mask ranging from Strictly’s Craig Revel Horwood to a Drag Race winner. We’ve broken down all the clues and guesses for you.

Who is Knickerbocker Glory?

Knickerbocker Glory served up a right treat when they took to the stage for the first time (pun intended).

Songs:

Episode one – Telephone by Lady Gaga

Clues:

“Full of sugar but a little spicy”

“I want to squeeze a little zest into the competition”

There was a lot of pink on the stage which Jonathan thought could be a clue.

“The Big Scoop” was said in the VT which could mean a journalist.

“Golden Buzzer” could be a BGT reference!

“Mind the Gaps” clue:

For The Masked Dancer, we have a ‘Mind the Gaps’ clue for each contestant where they give us a really helpful clue – only two of the keywords are missing from the sentence.

For Knickerbocker Glory, the clue is:

“As a young scoop, I won a _ contest with my jelly _”

Guesses:

Susanna Reid

Susan Boyle

Alan Carr

Baga Chipz

Craig Revel Horwood

Debbie McGee

Is Knickerbocker Glory Craig Revel Horwood?

Getty Images

Some viewers thought the Mind the Gaps clue was a reference to Craig Revel Horwood and the fact he won a cooking show with his signature dish of jellied prawn cocktails.

Is Knickerbocker Glory Debbie McGee?

“I hope I have the recipe for sweet success again this week,” Knickerbocker Glory said.

“This isn’t an all-star talent show. But, yes, I can juggle. Not a lot but if I had an assistant, then maybe. I have a little confession to make, I dabble in music here and there. I love the illusion of what is real and what is not.”

Fans thought this clue was a clear sign it was Debbie McGee, who famously was an assistant for her husband magician Paul Daniels.

Is Knickerbocker Glory Baga Chipz?

BBC

Would Baga Chipz do a show like The Masked Dancer? Absolutely. The Drag Race star is frequently hilarious and she has a ton of energy that always radiates from her – she would be perfect for this and we agree that she is a strong contender to be under the mask.

Is Knickerbocker Glory Susanna Reid?

It could well be that Susanna Reid has decided to once again show off her dancing skills after competing on Strictly Come Dancing several years ago. The Good Morning Britain presenter is a staple at ITV and we can imagine her mornings now being Piers Morgan free would make her feel the need to dance with jubilation. And where better to do it?

Is Knickerbocker Glory Susan Boyle?

Susan Boyle certainly has the pipes to sing a belter of a song, but does she have secret dance talents that are about to be unleashed upon the nation? It would be amazing if it did turn out to be the BGT winner, but we would put her as least likely to be right out of the main guesses so far.

Is Knickerbocker Glory Alan Carr?

BBC

While we do not think the frame was quite right to be Alan Carr, the outfit could be deceiving and, honestly, we would love it if Alan Carr was revealed to be the person under the ice-cream suit.

Carr is one of Britain’s best-loved presenters and we know that he has the kind of humour that would be needed to be a contestant on this show – so perhaps he could be the one behind the mask.

The Masked Dancer is on ITV daily at 7pm, except Wednesday, 2nd June. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.