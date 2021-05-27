Who is Beagle on The Masked Dancer?

Crazy costumes at the ready as The Masked Dancer is about to start on ITV and fans of the big hit show The Masked Singer will want to tune into this as it’s a very similar show with familiar faces lined up to host and be on the panel.

Advertisement

There are many fantastic outfits lined up to wear for the debut run of the show ranging from Carwash to Flamingo to Frog, but let’s have a look at a contestant who may well be a dog fan if their costume is anything to go by – Beagle!

For all the clues, theories and guesses for Beagle, read on.

Who is Beagle? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

For all the clues and guesses for the identity of Beagle, we need to wait for the show to start!

But when he or she takes to the dance floor to show us what they are made of, we will be keeping track of all the hints of who they are right here.

So come back after the show and join us in the guessing game.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

Not long to wait now until the crazy costume-wearing dancing contest kicks off as The Masked Dancer will make its ITV debut this coming Saturday, May 29th, at 7pm – leading into another episode of the popular Beat the Chasers.

And each of the dancers will be hoping that they have what it takes to become the first winner of this version of the ‘Masked’ shows – following on from Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone who won the first two series of The Masked Singer.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Of course, now we should be right in the thick of things with Britain’s Got Talent but alas, the 2021 series had to be pulled because of COVID and while audiences are being allowed back in for shows now, in a limited capacity, a show like BGT really needs a full house – especially for the auditions that should have been held earlier this year.

Still, The Masked Dancer looks like a fun replacement show that should capture the same kind of high energy we are used to from BGT.

Advertisement

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.