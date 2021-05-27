Who is Beetroot on The Masked Dancer?

There will be no singing this time as dancing will be the name of the game as The Masked Dancer is set to start on ITV and fans of the big hit show The Masked Singer will know the kind of crazy costumes that we will be seeing on the big stage.

Carwash, Flamingo, Zip and Beagle are just four of the Masked Dancer contestants that we will see in this first run of The Masked Singer spin-off show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who spends a lot of time adding colour and taste to salads.

So for all we know about Beetroot so far, read on.

Who is Beetroot? Dances, songs, clues, guesses.

Beetroot will take to the dance floor on Saturday, 29th May, after which The Masked Dancer judges will make their first guesses.

But will they be able to get it spot on ? Or will they miss a beat?

We’ll update you with the latest clues and guesses as soon as we know it!

When does The Masked Dancer start?

We do not have long left to go until the zany contest starts up and we hear Joel Dommett chanting “take it off” for the first time as the show is set to debut on ITV 1 this coming Saturday, May 29th at 19:00.

So it is almost time for it to kick off and all the contestants will be hoping that they have what it takes to become the third ITV masked winner – following in the footsteps of previous The Masked Singer winners, Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone.

For Britain’s Got Talent fans who were expecting the show to have started by now, the pandemic put a hold to that plan and ITV were forced to find an alternative to take the all-important slot in their schedule – and that is where The Masked Dancer comes in after proving to be a huge success stateside.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.