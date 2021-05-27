Who is Viper on The Masked Dancer?

Who needs singing? Because for The Masked Dancer, the as yet unknown celebrity contestants will be donning outrageous costumes and busting their dance moves in the hope of winning the whole competition.

Knicker Bocker Glory, Flamingo, Zip and Beagle are just four of the Masked Dancer contestants that will be dazzling us in The Masked Singer spin-off show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who could end up being deadly – it’s Viper!

So for all we know about Viper so far, here is all the information we have!

Who is Viper? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

For all the clues and guesses as to who Viper is, we need to wait for the show to start and the panel members to see them in action.

But when they do, this is the page where we will recap it all so check back after the first performance to see who is in the running to be under this particular mask.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

Saturday, May 29th at 19:00 is when the show will kick off on ITV1 and that is so close now that we can almost hear the extravagant outfits being put on.

We have 12 acts all competing in this debut series of The Masked Singer spin-off and all will be hoping that they can become the third masked wearing winner for ITV after both Joss Stone and Nicola Roberts emerged victorious from the two series of the original show.

The Masked Singer has been lined up to replace Britain’s Got Talent which has had to take a year-long break due to the COVID pandemic that meant the auditions were unable to take place – hard to put on a giant challenge show when there is no talent to take part.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.