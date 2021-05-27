Who is Flamingo on The Masked Dancer?

Out with the singing and in with the dancing as The Masked Dancer is set to start on ITV and fans of the big hit show The Masked Singer will know the kind of crazy costumes that we will be seeing on the big stage.

Advertisement

Carwash, Frog, Zip and Beagle are just four of the costumes that the Masked Dancer contestants will be wearing in this first run of The Masked Singer spin-off show, but let’s have a look at a contestant who will be hoping that their dancing talents match the wow factor of their outfit – it’s Flamingo!

Read on for all we know about Flamingo.

Who is Flamingo? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Flamingo has to be someone but we won’t have any idea of who this mystery celebrity will be until they take to the dance floor for the first time.

But when they do, this is the page to visit to get a recap on all the clues that we will have been given, along with the guesses that Oti Mabuse and the rest of The Masked Dancer judges will be throwing out there on the night.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When does The Masked Dancer start?

ITV is clearly banking on The Masked Dancer attracting as many, if not more, eyeballs as The Masked Singer did as the show will be airing in a prime time slot on their schedules- starting Saturday, May 29th at 19:00.

This was meant to be when Britain’s Got Talent was due to air but having a talent show is difficult when the talent is unable to audition – thank you, global pandemic – and this is the show that has been lined up to replace it.

Advertisement

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.