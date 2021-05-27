Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer?

Forget about singing as now the focus is on some top-notch dancing as The Masked Dancer is set to start on ITV and if you were worried that the costumes may not be as good for this as they have been in The Masked Singer – well rest easy because they are fabulous.

Carwash, Flamingo, Zip and Beagle are four of the costumes that we will see in this first run of The Masked Singer spin-off show, but they are far from the only ones as there are 12 Masked Dancer contestants but for now, let’s take a look at Llama!

For all the clues and guesses for Llama, read on.

Who is Llama? Dances, songs, clues, guesses

Llama will be making their way onto the dance floor when the show launches.

They’ll be hoping to impress The Masked Dancer judges Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse and Mo Gilligan, who’ll be sharing their guesses on the night.

As well as the guesses from the judges, we’ll also get to find out a bit more about Llama from the clue packages. As all the hints and tips come in, we’ll be updating you with everything you need to know right here. Stay tuned; the guessing game is about to begin!

When does The Masked Dancer start?

Get ready as we do not have long left to wait at all now for The Masked Dancer with the show beginning on Saturday, May 29th at 19:00 with a 90-minute extravaganza to kick things off.

And all 12 contestants will be hoping they will become the first masked dancing winner and that they can join the other masked winners, Nicola Roberts and Joss Stone who won series one and two of The Masked Singer.

The Masked Dancer has been lined up to replace Britain’s Got Talent as they all have the year off thanks to COVID scuppering any plans to put on a show this year – it seriously impacted the 2020 series too with the finals being held back until the autumn.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.