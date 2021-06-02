Who left The Masked Dancer last night? All the unmasked contestants revealed so far

ITV’s The Masked Dancer is heating up with four The Masked Dancer contestants already revealed.

The new series kicked off on Saturday, 29th May, filling what would have been a spot for the now postponed Britain’s Got Talent, as the first six contestants took to the stage.

The second set of contestants made their debut on Sunday, 30th May, showing off their dance moves to impress The Masked Dancer judges.

But as we know, the aim of the game is to guess who is behind each mask, and with show being stripped across the week, The Masked Dancer final is approaching very soon. So it won’t be long before we find out who is behind the winning costume.

As the show continues, here’s all the contestants who have already been unmasked.

Rubber Chicken

ITV

Rubber Chicken was revealed to be Ski Jumper Eddie the Eagle on Tuesday night’s show.

And he certainly managed to wing it on the ITV series, as not one of the judges managed to guess Rubber Chicken correctly.

Guesses included Oti’s Strictly partner Bill Bailey, Joe Pasquale and The Chase Presenter Bradley Walsh.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, The Masked Dancer’s Eddie the Eagle revealed he wants to do Strictly Come Dancing next.

Beetroot

ITV

The judges and all of us at home couldn’t quite work out who was behind the costume of Beetroot and those very seductive performances.

The dancing, purple vegetable turned out to be burlesque dancer and American model Dita Von Teese.

“I thought it would be fun to do something unexpected and out of character for me… I’ve never done anything like this, and I’m not a competitive person, but I knew it would be hilarious. I also knew people wouldn’t expect me to be under the mask,” she said.

Flamingo

ITV

Singer Louise Redknapp was the second celebrity to be unmasked on Sunday night, after being in the bottom two with Frog and Squirrel.

Out of all the judges, Ross was the only one to guess Redknapp was behind the feathery bird costume from the clues which hinted she loved fashion, performed a Vegas set, had been a showbiz reporter and that high-flying ran in her extended family.

Viper

ITV

Viper was the first contestant to be unveiled on Saturday night’s show. Following a performance to Lenny Kravitz’s Are You Gonna Go My Way, Viper was revealed to be Diversity member Jordan Banjo.

Both Oti Mabuse and Mo Gilligan guessed Banjo correctly while Jonathan Rosa and Davina McCall thought Viper might be Anthony Joshua – something Banjo was particularly pleased with.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, Jordan Banjo said of his The Masked Dancer elimination: “It’s not a dance competition, it’s a guessing game.”

The Masked Dancer is on ITV daily at 7pm or 7:30pm, except Wednesday, 2nd June. Episodes are also available to stream on the ITV Hub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.