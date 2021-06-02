Exclusive – The Masked Dancer’s Eddie the Eagle wants to do Strictly Come Dancing next
The Olympian has revealed he'd like to take part on the BBC One dancing show.
Published:
Olympic ski jumper Eddie the Eagle (real name Michael Edwards) surprised viewers last night when he was revealed to be the celebrity behind Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer – and it doesn’t look like the sporting legend wants to stop his jiving career there.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Eddie revealed he “would love to do” Strictly Come Dancing after his stint on the ITV dance show, having been unable to take part around the time his biopic was released in 2016.
“They asked me a few years ago. The film had just been out a year or two and I’d been very very busy for the last five years off the back of the film, travelling all over the world, doing talks, speaking at conferences and that kind of thing.
“Sometimes the TV stations come to me too late or they come too close to when filming starts, by which time my diary is already full. If they booked me in a year in advance, then it’s fine because my diary is usually empty but two months before they’re due to start filming, my diary is completely full and I can’t cancel everything to be able to do the show.
“So as much as I would love to do Strictly, they’ve just got to time it right and make sure that my diary is free.”
He added that he would sign up for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here but with Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing on Ice “when it’s three, four or six months, it’s a lot of time in your diary to keep free in the hope of maybe doing it”.
“Maybe one of these days I’ll do those shows,” he added. “I’ll keep my chicken outfit just in case.”
Eddie was the fourth celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Dancer after the likes of Dita Von Teese, Louise Redknapp and Jordan Banjo were eliminated.