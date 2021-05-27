Who is Zip on The Masked Dancer?

Who needs singing? For this version of the ITV ‘Masked’ shows we will be focusing on the dancing but if you were worried that The Masked Dancer may not have the same level of crazy costumes as its predecessor then worry no more, as they are all delightfully bonkers.

There are a lot of great outfits lined up to dance in for the show ranging from Carwash to Flamingo to Frog, but let’s have a look at one of the Masked Dancer contestants who we think has the shortest name of any of the contestants from either show so far – Zip!

For all we currently know about Zip, read on.

Who is Zip? Dances, songs, clues, guesses.

Set to tear up the dance floor is Zip.

But will they be able to keep their true identity under wraps?

They’ll take to the dance floor on Saturday, 29th May and there’ll be lots of clues embedded in their dance, song choice and spoken clues after which The Masked Singer judges will make their first guesses

We’ll be back with each clue and all the guesses as soon as they come pouring in – get your pen and paper ready!

When does The Masked Dancer start?

We only have a few days to go until the craziness of The Masked Dancer kicks off with the show debuting this coming Saturday, May 29th on ITV One at 7pm.

And it is a big show to start with, as the debut episode will run for 90 minutes and will lead into another episode of Beat the Chasers.

The Masked Dancer has been lined up to replace Britain’s Got Talent this year with the show unable to take place due to COVID restrictions – BGT is not much fun without an audience!

Joss Stone won the second series of sister show, The Masked Singer, while dressed as a sausage – the winner prior to that was Nicola Roberts.

As for who will win this year, well, we won’t know that until the final mask comes off.

The Masked Dancer begins on Saturday 29th May at 7pm on ITV and ITV Hub.