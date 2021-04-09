Game of Talents release date: Host, celebrity guests, rules and news

In each episode of Game of Talents, eight performers will entertain the viewers with their amazing talents. However, viewers at home and the contestants in the studio will have no idea what their talents are.

Two contestants will compete each week to win a life changing sum of money. They will each be helped by a celebrity. But in order to win, they will have to correctly guess the talents of the eight performers who walk out in front of them throughout the show.

Clues on Game of Talents can take many forms, some of which will be delivered by famous faces. The team playing then has to decide which talent from a list of eight they think belongs to that performer.

Are they a fire eater or an opera singer, an acrobat or a weightlifter? The options are endless!

Cash Balls

Before the talent of the performers is revealed, the contestants will then decide how much the talent is worth by choosing one of the seven ‘cash balls’ which will rise from a podium, each one displaying a different amount, ranging from £500 to £10,000.

They won’t know how much is in each ball, but it is important, because for every correct guess a team gives, they bank the money inside their chosen cash ball.

However if they get it wrong, the money goes over to the opposing team instead (hence the importance of the play or pass decision).

Once four rounds have been played and four talents revealed, Vernon ups the stakes by adding a £20,000 ‘cash ball’ into the game. But will the next celebrity to play be able to pick it? Head-to-head For performer number seven, the two teams will go head-to-head to see who will go through to the final and compete for the prize pot.