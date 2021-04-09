Game of Talents release date: Host, celebrity guests, rules and news
Think Golden Balls meets The Masked Singer!
ITV’s latest Saturday entertainment show, Game of Talents, is set to hit the screens this April.
Hosted by Vernon Kay, the game show will see celebs teaming up with members of the public to help win some big money prizes.
So, what are the rules? Which celebs can we expect to see on the show? And when does it start?
Here’s everything you need to know about Game of Talents.
Game of Talents release date
The seven-part show will start on ITV on Saturday, 10th April at 7:30pm.
How Game of Talents works
First stage
In each episode of Game of Talents, eight performers will entertain the viewers with their amazing talents. However, viewers at home and the contestants in the studio will have no idea what their talents are.
Two contestants will compete each week to win a life changing sum of money. They will each be helped by a celebrity. But in order to win, they will have to correctly guess the talents of the eight performers who walk out in front of them throughout the show.
Clues on Game of Talents can take many forms, some of which will be delivered by famous faces. The team playing then has to decide which talent from a list of eight they think belongs to that performer.
Are they a fire eater or an opera singer, an acrobat or a weightlifter? The options are endless!
Cash Balls
Before the talent of the performers is revealed, the contestants will then decide how much the talent is worth by choosing one of the seven ‘cash balls’ which will rise from a podium, each one displaying a different amount, ranging from £500 to £10,000.
They won’t know how much is in each ball, but it is important, because for every correct guess a team gives, they bank the money inside their chosen cash ball.
However if they get it wrong, the money goes over to the opposing team instead (hence the importance of the play or pass decision).
Once four rounds have been played and four talents revealed, Vernon ups the stakes by adding a £20,000 ‘cash ball’ into the game. But will the next celebrity to play be able to pick it?
Head-to-head
For performer number seven, the two teams will go head-to-head to see who will go through to the final and compete for the prize pot.
If they both guess the same talent and they are wrong, neither will get to open their ‘cash ball’ and add any money to their prize pots, meaning the person with the most money banked will go through to the final.
If they both guess correctly then it will come down to who has the highest ball in their hand. Have either of them picked the £50,000 ‘cash ball’?
With the losing team sent home, the team that accumulated the most money now need to try and win it. Only one talent remains on the board – which means we already know our final performer’s talent.
However, to win their prize pot, our team is now faced with four complete strangers. One of them is our remaining talented performer, the other three are imposters.
You didn’t think it was going to be that easy, did you!
Who are the celebrity guests on Game of Talents
Joining the contestants to face off against one another will be Strictly Come Dancing legends Tess Daly and Craig Revel Horwood, The Masked Dancer duo Oti Mabuse and Joel Dommett, comic and presenter Jonathan Ross alongside comedian, writer and actress Katherine Ryan, and Radio 1 dream team Nick Grimshaw and Clara Amfo.
Vernon will also be reunited with his former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! campmates Jordan North and Giovanna Fletcher, as well as being joined by presenter, singer and TV personality Michelle Visage and Spice Girl Mel B, and TV presenters Stephen Mulhern and Emma Willis.
What has Vernon said about Game of Talents?
Speaking of his new gig, he gushed: “It’s an absolute pleasure, it really is. You just can’t beat that shiny floor, big-scale entertainment, and I love the idea that families all over the country will be gathering around and shouting their own guesses at the TV on a Saturday night. I hope we can capture the magic of all those amazing Saturday night shows that have come before, and I feel a huge responsibility to carry on that baton, but I know we’re also going to add our own, wholly unique twist.”
Game of Talents starts on ITV on Saturday, 10th April at 7:30pm.