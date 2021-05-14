Exclusive – Vernon Kay has a close encounter with a snake in first-look Game of Talents clip

Vernon Kay is reminded of his I’m a Celebrity stint on this week’s Game of Talents when he gets up close and personal with a snake.

Advertisement

RadioTimes.com has an exclusive first-look clip from Saturday night’s episode, which sees Vernon invited to take part in a snake charmer’s performance.

As celebrity teammates Nick Grimshaw and Clara Amfo watch in anticipation, Vernon puts on a brave face as the python edges closer to his neck.

Nick and Clara Amfo will be hoping to collect those moneyballs and make all the right moves as they compete to help their contestant partners reach the final round and win big – but with some crafty clues to unravel, can they tell a Snake Charmer from a Martial Artist?

Thought you had kept up with the Kardashians? Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our Entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Featured in the latest episode, Snake Charmer Daniella D’Ville is a full time performer and her various talents have seen her work with the likes of Julie Walters and Samuel L Jackson. She has also previously performed at Buckingham Palace. During the pandemic, Daniella worked at a care home as an activities coordinator where she performed her snake charming to the residents alongside her other acts.

Other talents to feature in the latest episode include a Barbershop Singer, a Contemporary Dancer, a Martial Artist, a Puppeteer, and a Strong Person.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com earlier this year about the show’s appeal, host Kay explained: “When [ITV] told me about it, it sounded like a great show. And it’s a show where I can actually do loads of stuff, as opposed to, you know, standing there and directing traffic. It’s kind of a game show meets talent show so there’s lots going on. From a hosting perspective, it’s a busy one.”

Advertisement

Game of Talents continues this Saturday at 8:30pm on ITV – if you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.