Cooking with the Stars celebrity line-up: Meet the ITV show’s famous contestants and chefs

If you’ve been missing MasterChef and can’t get enough of your high-pressure culinary competitions, then you’re in luck.

Advertisement

Cooking with the Stars on ITV sees eight celebrities trying to progress from an amateur to restaurant level chef under the guidance of their professional mentor.

Hosted by Emma Willis and Tom Allen, each episode will see the least successful celebrity sent home after fighting for their place in the bottom two, while the professional chefs decide who should stay via a blind tasting test.

With ex-soap stars, a Strictly judge, musicians and a number of presenters stepping up to the plate, here’s everything you need to know about the celebrity line-up of Cooking with the Stars – and the world-renowned chefs who’ll be mentoring them.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Cooking with the Stars celebrity contestants

Griff Rhys-Jones

ITV

Instagram: @griffrhysjones

Paired with: Ronnie Murray

Comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones will be testing his culinary skills in this brand new ITV cooking show. The Cardiff-born star is best known for appearing in Not the Nine O’Clock News, Alas Smith and Jones, Three Men in a Boat and It’ll be Alright on the Night. In recent years, Jones has hosted a number of travel series, including Griff’s Great Britain, Griff’s Great Kiwi Road Trip and Britain’s Lost Routes with Griff Rhys Jones.

Jones has been paired with Ronnie Murray, a private chef who has competed on Great British Menu and currently heads up Peckham Manor, which provides pop ups, supper clubs and consultancy services.

Shirley Ballas

ITV

Instagram: @shirleyballas

Paired with: Joseph Denison-Carey

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas is one of the latest celebs to sign up for Cooking with the Stars, where she’ll be swapping the ballroom for the kitchen.

The Latin ballroom champion joined Strictly Come Dancing‘s judging panel in 2017 and has since appeared on four series of the BBC show, as well as Taskmaster‘s New Year special, The Great British Sewing Bee, Who Do You Think You Are and Loose Women.

She is paired with This Morning guest chef Joseph Denison Care, the founder of The Bread and Butter Supper Club.

Naughty Boy

ITV

Instagram: @naughtyboymusic

Paired with: Judy Joo

DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy is known for producing chart-topping singles but will he be as much as a hit in the Cooking with the Stars kitchen?

Naughty Boy, otherwise known as Shahid Khan, has produced songs for Chipmunk, Wiley, Leona Lewis, Sam Smith, Jennifer Hudson, Alesha Dixon, Tinie Tempah and Emili Sandé, with whom he formed a writing partnership. More recently, he produced the Beyoncé hit Runnin’ and Mike Posner’s Live Before I Die.

He is paired with Korean-American chef Judy Joo, who is best known for hosting Korean Food Made Simple and running London’s Seoul Bird.

Denise Van Outen

ITV

Instagram: @vanouten_denise

Paired with: Francesco Mazzei

Actor and presenter Denise van Outen will be taking part in the first series of ITV’s Cooking with the Stars, pairing up with Sartoria chef Francesco Mazzei.

Best known for hosting The Big Breakfast and judging Any Dream Will Do, Born to Shine and Ireland’s Got Talent, van Outen has appeared on a number of entertainment shows since starting her TV career in 1995. She currently appears on Celebrity Gogglebox and last year, competed on Dancing on Ice, The Circle and The Masked Singer.

Catherine Tyldesley

ITV

Instagram: @auntiecath17

Paired with: Tristan Welch

Actor and former Corrie star Catherine Tyldesley will be entering the Cooking with the Stars kitchen alongside Parker’s Tavern chef Tristan Welch.

Tyldesley played Eva Price on Coronation Street from 2011 to 2018, after which she appeared in BBC One’s Scarborough, Strictly Come Dancing and Trollied.

Harry Judd

ITV

Instagram: @harryjudd

Paired with: Nisha Katona

McFly’s Harry Judd will be putting the chicken in drum sticks when he appears on Cooking with the Stars, mentored by Mowgli Street Food founder Nisha Katona.

Judd has been the drummer for McFly since they formed in 2003, best known for their hits 5 Colours in Her Hair, Obviously, All About You, Ultraviolet and Shine a Light. He won the 2011 series of Strictly Come Dancing with professional Aliona Vilani and more recently, appeared on the Celebrity Chase and Celebrity Juice.

Johnny Vegas

ITV

Twitter: @johnnyvegasreal

Paired with: Rosemary Shrager

Comedian Johnny Vegas will be competing on Cooking with the Stars under the guidance of chef and presenter Rosemary Shrager.

The actor and comedian, who many recognise from the classic PG Tips adverts, has starred in comedy Ideal, Benidorm, Still Open All Hours, Moone Boy, Good Omens and has appeared on Taskmaster, Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping, Celebrity Gogglebox, and Celebrity Catchphrase.

AJ Odudu

ITV

Instagram: @ajodudu

Paired with: Jack Stein

TV presenter AJ Odudu is set to compete on Cooking with the Stars, alongside The Seafood Restaurant’s executive chef Jack Stein.

Best known for hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, Odudu bas since been a backstage presenter on The Voice UK, competed on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and hosted Don’t Rock the Boat.

Cooking with the Stars chefs

Rosemary Shrager

ITV

Twitter: @RosemaryShrager

Paired with: Johnny Vegas

Chef and presenter Rosemary Shrager is best known for appearing on reality show Ladette to Lady, Soapstar Superchef and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here. She originally worked under Pierre Koffmann at London’s Tante Claire restaurant and, more recently, judged The Big Family Cooking Showdown.

Nisha Katona

ITV

Twitter: @NishaKatona

Paired with: Harry Judd

Restauranteur and presenter Nisha Katona is the founder of Mowgli Street Food restaurants in the UK, has published three cookbooks and was recognised with an MBE in 2019. She worked as a barrister for 20 years before joining the restaurant business and has since appeared on This Morning, Sunday Brunch, Lorraine and My Kitchen Rules.

Joseph Denison Carey

ITV

Instagram: @joechef_

Paired with: Shirley Ballas

East London chef Joseph Denison is the founder of The Bread and Butter Supper Club and has worked at Gabriel Waterhouse’s The Water House Project and Hackney’s Pidgin. He regularly appears on This Morning as a guest chef.

Ronnie Murray

ITV

Twitter: @ChefRonnieM

Paired with: Griff Rhys-Jones

Private chef Ronnie Murray is best known for running Peckham Manor, a company which organises pop ups, supper clubs and offers consultancy services. He trained in patisserie and was previously a Group Head Chef at Hix Restaurants. He has previously competed on Great British Menu.

Jack Stein

ITV

Twitter: @JackStein

Paired with: AJ Odudu

Jack Stein, the son of chef Rick Stein, is currently the Chef Director at The Seafood Restaurant and has previously worked as sous chef at Rick Stein’s Café, La Régalade and Tetsuya in Sydney. He has appeared on Pointless Celebrities, Sunday Brunch, Steph’s Packed Lunch and presented Wine, Dine & Stein.

Judy Joo

ITV

Instagram: @judyjoochef

Paired with: Naughty Boy

Chef and TV personality Judy Joo is best known for founding Korean Street Food restaurant Seoul Bird in London and Soho’s Jinjuu after working at a number of Gordon Ramsay’s restaurants and The Fat Duck in Bray. She is an established TV chef in both the UK and US, appearing on Iron Chef UK, The Next Iron Chef, Iron Chef America, Korean Food Made Simple, Market Kitchen, The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Kitchen Inferno.

Tristan Welch

ITV

Instagram: @the_tristan_welch

Paired with: Catherine Tyldesley

Tristan Welch is the head chef at Parker’s Tavern in Cambridge’s University Arms Hotel, having previously worked at Gordon Ramsay’s Pétrus, Glenapp Castle, l’Arpège in Paris and Kensington’s Launceston Place. He has also cooked with Gary Rhodes and Michel Roux Jr.

As for his TV career, Welch has appeared on Great British Menu, Saturday Kitchen, The One Show, Market Kitchen and Snackmasters.

Francesco Mazzei

ITV

Instagram: @chef_francescomazzei

Paired with: Denise van Outen

Sartoria’s chef patron Francesco Mazzei will be coaching Denise van Outen in the Cooking with the Stars kitchen. The Italian chef worked at The Dorchester and Eden Terrazza before opening the Santini restaurants in Edinburgh and Milan, Franco’s on Jermyn Street and St Alban in London.

Mazzei has appeared on Saturday Kitchen, Masterchef and the Italian edition of Hell’s Kitchen.

Advertisement

Cooking with the Stars airs tonight on ITV at 9pm. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.