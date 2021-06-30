Cooking with the Stars 2021 release date: celebrity line-up, hosts and news

In new ITV series Cooking with the Stars, eight celebrities who are passionate about cooking will each be paired with a professional chef who will mentor them, train them, and hopefully turn them into restaurant level chefs by the end of the series.

Advertisement

Celebrities including Denise Van Outen, Johnny Vegas and Strictly’s Shirley Ballas are among the brave contestants who will be taught by their professional mentors and tested in cooking battles each week to produce delicious dishes.

In each episode, they will be judged and the bottom two celebrities will then have to battle it out to stay in the competition by creating a dish without the help of their mentor that is then judged in a blind tasting.

Cooking with the Stars 2021 release date

There isn’t a release date for the series as yet, but it is expected to be on ITV later in summer 2021.

Cooking with the Stars hosts

The new ITV cooking series is hosted by The Circle’s Emma Willis and comedian Tom Allen, who is no stranger to cooking competitions as he is also one of the hosts of Bake Off: The Professionals.

Cooking with the Stars chefs

The chefs who will be putting the celebrities through their culinary paces are chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, food writer and restaurant owner Nisha Katona, This Morning chef Joseph Denison Carey, chef Ronnie Murray, chef Jack Stein (son of chef Rick Stein), Korean chef and restauranteur Judy Joo, chef and Snackmasters competitor Tristan Welch and Italian chef and restauranteur Francesco Mazzei.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Cooking with the Stars celebrity line-up

The Cooking with the Stars line-up hoping to be turned into talented chefs is certainly jam-packed with talent. Heading to the kitchen under the watchful eye of their chef mentors are comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones, Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, DJ and songwriter Naughty Boy, presenter and performer Denise Van Outen, actress Catherine Tyldesley, McFly’s Harry Judd, TV presenter AJ Odudu and comedian and actor Johnny Vegas.

Cooking with the Stars trailer

There isn’t a trailer just yet, but check back as this page will be updated when there is one.

Advertisement

Cooking with the Stars starts on ITV this summer. While you’re waiting, check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.