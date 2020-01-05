Here’s everything you need to know about the comedian as he makes his UK debut.

Who is Ken Jeong? Key Facts

Age: 50

Occupation: Comedian and actor

More like this

Twitter: @kenjeong

Instagram: @kenjeong

What shows has Ken Jeong starred in?

While initially becoming a doctor, Jeong put medicine aside to focus on his acting career.

Having had his breakout role as Dr. Kuni in the hugely popular 2007 film Knocked Up, Jeong landed roles in The Office, Entourage and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

His popular television roles include as Senor Chan in American sitcom Community, and plays the lead in ABC comedy Dr Ken, where he serves as creator and for which he was a writer and executive producer.

Who does Ken Jeong play in The Hangover?

One of Jeong’s more memorable (if not eye-watering) roles was as drug lord Leslie Chow in The Hangover franchise; having been unforgettably introduced stark naked and carrying a crowbar. He starred in The Hangover’s following two sequels.

Is Ken Jeong on any other series of The Masked Singer?

Jeong serves as a panellist on the US version of The Masked Singer, known for making some of the more outlandish guesses on the panel.

He also starred in the original Korean version of the show.

“I dressed as a Golden Pig, because 2019 is the year of the Golden Pig,” he said. “I had so much fun and gained a deep appreciation of what it's like to be constrained in a masked costume and expected to deliver a quality performance with high stakes.”

What has Ken Jeong said about The Masked Singer UK?

Jeong is excited to be heading across the Atlantic.

“I have always wanted to do a show in the U.K. and the offer to be a part of the U.K. Masked Singer was too good to pass up,” he said.

“What's remarkable about the U.K. Masked Singer is how similar the dynamics are than what's obviously different.

“It's an addictive show that you want to keep watching to figure out the clues, see amazing performances and ultimately find out who's under the mask.”

Advertisement

The Masked Singer continues on ITV