It’s by far one of the strangest and zaniest shows on television; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

Advertisement

For those of you not familiar with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities take on elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out a number of classics while our panel has to figure out who is behind the mask.

The finale will be airing on ITV on Saturday 15th February at 7pm – and here's a sneak peek of what you can expect.

We’ve looked at the clues and the evidence, and we’re going to try and guess along with the panel about who is behind the mask.

Who is Octopus?

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Octopus - Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

More like this

Week 1: Part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Forever – Shirley Bassey

Week 4: I’ll Never Love Again – Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Week 5: Somewhere – Barbara Streisand and Vogue – Madonna

Clues:

  • Does weight training
  • Has links to catwalks
  • Wants to be a “role model”
  • Maybe American
  • Signed a record-breaking deal
  • Australian – links to Jason Donovan in Neighbours
  • Linked to The Apprentice
  • Linked to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
  • Emmerdale star?
  • Speaks multiple languages
  • Vegan

Guesses:

  • Laura Whitmore
  • Sheree Murphy
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Danni Minogue
  • Holly Valance
  • Ashley Roberts
  • Courtney Act

Read more about who Octopus is here.

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Queen Bee - Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Someone You Loved – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Girl On Fire – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Week 5: Greatest Love of All – Whitney Houston and Work It Out – Beyonce

Clues:

  • Child star/famous when she was younger
  • A wild card
  • Several accents
  • Joker of the pack
  • Law maker
  • Activist

Guesses:

  • Leona Lewis
  • Jade Thirlwall
  • Jesy Nelson
  • Nicola Roberts
  • Charlotte Church

Read more about who Queen Bee is here.

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Hedgehog - Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Mix

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t Look Back In Anger – Oasis

Week 4: I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) – Meat Loaf

Week 5: Chandelier – Sia and My Way – Frank Sinatra

Clues:

  • Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball
  • Had a job which means he died every night at 8.30pm
  • More active at night
  • More introverted than you might think
  • Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

Guesses:

  • Tony Hadley
  • Michael Ball
  • Alfie Boe
  • Michael Crawford
  • Jack Whitehall
Advertisement

Read more about who Hedgehog is here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement