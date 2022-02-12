Tonight's final saw Panda , Robobunny and Mushroom perform for the judges one final time before the studio audience voted for their 2022 champion.

ITV's The Masked Singer has announced Panda as its season three winner, revealing them to be Natalie Imbruglia.

Panda sang a rendition of Taylor Swift's Blank Space before duetting It Takes Two by Marvin Gaye and Kim Weston with series two's Jason Manford.

Mushroom sang a rendition of Léo Delibes' hit Flower Duet, while Robobunny performed Leona Lewis's Run before their identities were all revealed.

Natalie Imbruglia was named the show's third winner, while Charlotte Church as Mushroom came in second place and Mark Feehily as Robobunny finished in third.

Fans were convinced that Charlotte Church was the singer behind Mushroom and they were absolutely right, while the judges guessed celebrities from Sia and Rebel Wilson to Jade Thirlwall and Lily Allen.

As for Robobunny, the judges said throughout the series that they could be Drake, Paddy McGuinness or even Elon Musk, while Panda was thought to be possibly Helen Skelton, Emily Blunt or Kim Marsh.

Season three of The Masked Singer has seen several surprising celebrity reveals over the past few weeks, with Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams being unmasked as Rockhopper and admitting to RadioTimes.com that she almost blew her cover in week one.

Other celebrity contestants for 2022 included singer Will Young, tennis player Pat Cash, TV presenter Aled Jones, M People's Heather Small, broadcaster Gloria Hunniford, Keane's Tom Chaplin, Kidulthood's Jaime Winstone and footballer Michael Owen.

The Masked Singer season 3 is available to stream on ITVHub. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.