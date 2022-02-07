The Masked Singer's Michelle Williams nearly blew cover in week 1

But, she tells us that she almost blew her cover from as early as Week 1 during her performance of Steve Winwood's Higher Love.

Destiny's Child star Michelle Williams managed to make it through to The Masked Singer semi-finals last weekend, before she was unmasked as the show's Rockhopper.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, she revealed: "I slipped up in my first performance. I was getting the audience engaging and having them clap their hands, and I said, 'Come on y'all!' And then I was like, 'That is so American!'"

In order to keep her identity under wraps, the singer had to change her strategy, so that fans couldn't guess her correctly.

She continued: "So right there and then, I was like, 'You've got to have your accent and develop who you're going to be.'

"So I tried to be a Nigerian rockhopper. It didn't work, because they were like, 'No, this person is from Sweden. No, this person is Scandinavian, because they have on the yellow tights and the blue.' So I was like, 'OK, I'm gonna keep it going.'"

Joel Dommett and Michelle Williams

As well as this, she had to keep absolutely tight-lipped, and could only tell her mum that she was going overseas.

"It's a relief to have the secret out, because I had to dodge comments and questions on social media, even though so many people knew it was me from the beginning," she said.

"Some of my friends knew that I was in London. Of course my mother knew. There's no way that I would get on a plane and go way overseas and not tell her where I am, but I could not be truthful about what I was doing. So, people thought that I was just on an international book promotional tour."

This is the second time Michelle has appeared on The Masked Singer shows. Back in 2019, she appeared on the second season of the US version as Butterfly, and finished in seventh place.

So, how did the UK series compare?

"I love that both versions are very secure as far as security and keeping the identity of the contestant secret," she said.

"I do love the group songs that the UK version does. I can't recall it, but when I was on the US version, there weren't group songs. So I loved how we were all able to be on stage together at one time, and how their energy was so sweet."

Destiny's Child

Having appeared on both versions of the show, Michelle would "love" to see her bandmates Kelly Rowland and Beyoncé follow in her footsteps.

"I would love for them for to do it. When I was on the US version, [Beyoncé's daughter] Blue Ivy loves The Masked Singer, so we were able to get her to come live in person with some of her friends to a taping," she added.

The Masked Singer final is on Saturday 12th February at 7pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.

