The Masked Singer fans convinced Mushroom is Charlotte Church
The Masked Singer fans have voted in RadioTimes.com’s exclusive poll, revealing their top guess for Mushroom to be singer Charlotte Church.
Season three of The Masked Singer UK continued last night (5th February), with Rockhopper, Robobunny, Traffic Cone, Panda and Mushroom all taking to the stage in the show’s nail-biting semi-final.
And while the identities of Traffic Cone and Rockhopper were revealed in a double elimination, guesses are still coming in thick and fast as to which famous faces are behind the final three contestant’s wacky costumes.
Alongside Robobunny and Panda, Mushroom sailed through into the final of the hit ITV competition with a passionate rendition of Celine Dion’s The Power of Love – and viewers have given their verdict as to who they think is hiding behind the mask.
RadioTimes.com’s exclusive poll can reveal that over 70 per cent of readers think singer Charlotte Church is the celebrity hiding behind the Mushroom mask.
The Welsh singer received 71.4% of the readers' votes, with actress Sheridan Smith in second place with 14.1%.
Singer Jesy Nelson was voted for by 7.6% of fans, while singer Lily Allen came in last place with just 7% of the vote.
Many fans were convinced singer Church was Mushroom after the character belted out an impressive operatic night during their version of The Power of Love.
Church rose to fame as a classical singer before branching out into pop music in 2005.
