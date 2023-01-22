And while the identity of Rubbish was revealed following the character’s elimination, guesses are still coming in thick and fast as to which famous faces are behind the remaining The Masked Singers' contestant’s costumes on the ITV series.

The Masked Singer season 4 continued last night (22nd January), with Fawn , Jacket Potato , Rhino , Pigeon and Rubbish all taking to the stage to compete.

Jacket Potato sailed through to the next round on The Masked Singer with a rendition of Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, dropping various hints along the way, and some viewers are convinced they’ve worked out who is hiding behind the mask.

The clues included a possible connection to medical dramas or Doctor Who, as well as a mention of him almost taking a different career path.

The crooning carb went on to say he had “thick skin” and had gone through many auditions in their time, with the "universe" ultimately playing a part in his career.

One fan theory puts none other than EastEnders Alfie Moon actor Shane Richie under the mask, with the star having previously said he was approached to play a lead role in Doctor Who.

Previous clues have included that he was seen dancing in a disco venue, that he was reading Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and that he potentially has an American accent.

Meanwhile, RadioTimes.com’s exclusive poll can reveal that nearly 40 per cent of readers think music legend Michael Ball is the celebrity hiding behind the Jacket Potato mask.



Ball received 37.3 per cent of the readers' votes, with Hollywood star Brian Cox in second place with 31.3 per cent.

Actor Ken Jeong was voted for by 16.4 per cent of fans, while celebrity chef Gino D’Acampo came in last place with just 14.9 per cent of the vote.

