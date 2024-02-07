Lupita Nyong’o leads the cast as Sam, a woman who is on a day trip to New York City when the monsters arrive. When she's thrown together with a man named Eric (Joseph Quinn), the pair are forced to navigate the city together.

Talking about how the dynamic has shifted in the prequel, which no longer focuses on the Abbott family but instead two complete strangers, Nyong’o previously said: “When you have a family, there is an innate expectation that they will want to stick together."

She continued: “We don't have that in this film. We have these disparate individuals who collide into each other's lives, and it is at a very pivotal time for the world. How do they negotiate survival together?

More like this

"What we get is really interesting — and even surprising — chemistry in the characters that meet each other along the way.”

So when is it coming to cinemas? Read on for everything you need to know about A Quiet Place: Day One.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The film is set to land in cinemas on Friday 28th June 2024.

Best films released this month – February 2024

A Quiet Place: Day One cast – Are John Krasinski and Emily Blunt starring in the prequel film?

Though it’s possible that Emily Blunt, John Krasinski or Millicent Simmonds could make surprise cameos in the film, the Abbott family aren't expected to star.

Instead, the cast is being led by Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o (12 Years a Slave, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things).

Alex Wolff (Hereditary, Pig) and Denis O’Hare (True Blood) also star, while A Quiet Place Part II star Djimon Hounsou (Gladiator) reprises his role from the previous film.

Behind the camera, the spin-off film is directed by Pig's Michael Sarnoski and based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who wrote, helmed and appeared in 2018's A Quiet Place.

In a previous interview with Deadline, Blunt was asked whether she would be appearing in A Quiet Place: Day One, to which she responded: "This is Lupita’s movie. You’ll see why when you see it. It will all make sense.

"This is just new chapters of it and new ways of looking at what went down. I can’t say everything."

A Quiet Place: Day One trailer

Paramount Pictures has released a trailer for the new prequel film, and it looks like Nyong’o’s character is going to be at the centre of the story based on the new footage, which you can watch below:

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.