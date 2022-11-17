According to The Hollywood Reporter , the breakout star is in talks for a role in the Paramount project, currently led by Lupita Nyong'o and set for release in March 2023.

Joseph Quinn has gained a legion of fans as Stranger Things ' demogorgon-fighting rocker Eddie Munson, however he's due to take on a very different monster in Day One , the spin-off to A Quiet Place.

The spin-off film will be directed by Pig's Michael Sarnoski and based on an original idea from John Krasinski, who wrote, directed and starred in 2018's A Quiet Place alongside his wife, Oscar nominee Emily Blunt.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Joseph Quinn's representative and Paramount for comment.

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4. Netflix

A Quiet Place debuted in cinemas in 2018, starring Krasinski and Blunt as a married couple trying to keep their family alive in a post-apocalyptic world dominated by blind monsters who hunt by sound.

The critically-acclaimed film was a box office hit, with a sequel starring Cillian Murphy arriving in cinemas last year.

Day One will be one of Quinn's first film projects since his role in Stranger Things catapulted him to worldwide fame with the release of its fourth season.

Prior to Stranger Things, Quinn had appeared in Dickensian, Game of Thrones, Howards End, Timewasters, Les Misérables and, more recently, Small Axe and Strike.

While Stranger Things fans will know that season 4 didn't end too well for Eddie, many believe we haven't seen the last of the Hellfire Club's leader after the official Stranger Things Twitter account revealed that season 5's first episode is titled The Crawl – a potential reference to Eddie's puppet tattoo.

Meanwhile, Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have teased that the fifth and final season is going to be just as emotional as its predecessors, with the pair revealing that their pitch made Netflix executives cry.

