The official Stranger Things Twitter account posted an image of the front page of the script for season 5, Chapter One, Episode 501, which is called The Crawl.

Stranger Things has revealed the title of season 5's first episode, or Chapter One, and fans believe it could signal Eddie Munson's return.

Some fans have cleverly pieced together that beloved metal-head Eddie (Joseph Quinn) had a puppet tattoo on his arm in ode to Metallica's Master of Puppets, and that the episodes's title could be a reference to the Metallica Master of Puppets song which features the lyrics: 'Come crawling faster, obey your master, Master of puppets, I'm pulling your strings'.

"This can't be a coincidence," a fan Tweeted in reply to Netflix's own announcement of the episode's title.

Another fan suggested the title could mean Eddie would be crawling out of the Upside Down.

Eddie only made his debut in Stranger Things 4, but he quickly became a fan favourite after being unjustly blamed for the horrifying death of a classmate.

Eddie's untimely death came when he entered the Upside Down to help the Hawkins gang fight against Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), which featured him dying in Dustin's (Gaten Matarazzo) arms. Fans immediately began theorising that he may not have actually died because time works differently in the Upside Down, or that he could return as Vecna's right-hand man.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown recently gave her approval to the viral fan theory that speculates Eddie Munson could return transformed in the final season.

While we don't know what story will unfold in season 5, the Duffer Brothers have previously said in a statement that the "complete story arc" was planned out seven years ago, and that the fifth outing will see the culmination of that plan. Season 5 is expected to arrive in 2024.

Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now.

