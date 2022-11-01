Eddie only made his debut in Stranger Things 4 over the summer, but quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most popular figures in the show's history, after being unjustly blamed for the horrifying death of a classmate.

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has given her approval to a viral fan theory, which speculates that beloved character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) could return transformed in the Netflix series's final season.

Of course, we know that the true culprit was hideous monster Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower), whose minions were responsible for Eddie's own death in the Upside-Down as the Hellfire Club staged their strike back.

But is that really the end of his story? Perhaps not, as a popular Stranger Things theory suggests Eddie could make a comeback as Vecna's right-hand man, in a move that would pay homage to a Dungeons & Dragons character.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the release of Enola Holmes 2, Bobby Brown described the proposed shock resurrection as a "good fan theory", but wouldn't comment on its accuracy.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She went on to discuss the reality of Stranger Things' high death count, lamenting that she no longer gets to work with cast members whose characters have been written out in tragic terms.

"It sucks sometimes," she said. "I loved Dacre Montgomery [who played Billy], who was killed off in season 3. I had a really good relationship with him, so for me, it was really hard to let go of that.

"And the same thing with Papa [played by Matthew Modine] in this season. I had a really good relationship with Matthew, and to let him go was really hard."

Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven and Matthew Modine as Dr Martin Brenner in Stranger Things. Netflix

Bobby Brown added that she honestly isn't sure what Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers have in store for viewers in their final chapter, explaining they deliberately keep her out of the loop to prevent secrets from getting out.

"They don't tell me anything. You could go through my phone right now. They never text me. They never tell me anything, because they know that I talk to people like you, and they know that I'm gonna spill the deets," she revealed.

Stranger Things 5 is currently being written with no release date confirmed as of yet, while the creators are also exploring the potential for spin-offs once the main series is wrapped.

Stranger Things is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.