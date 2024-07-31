Two decades after its first release, Rocky and Ginger flocked together to save their daughter from a poultry farm, run by none other than Mrs Tweedy.

The voice cast introduced a new cohort of actors to the Aardman universe, with Thandiwe Newton voicing Ginger, Zachary Levi as Rocky and Bella Ramsey as their daughter Molly.

According to Ofcom's annual report, Chicken Run received one million more viewers than Pixar's Elemental, which came in second place.

Dawn of the Nugget. Netflix

Other titles that appeared in the top 10 including The Night Agent, Bodies, and Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical, which all came from Netflix.

Fans won't be waiting long before returning to the world of Aardman, as Wallace and Gromit will make their return this Christmas in an exciting new film.

Announced back in June, Vengeance Most Fowl, will feature the return of iconic villain Feathers McGraw, who previously made lives difficult for the duo in 1993's The Wrong Trousers. And for eagle-eyed fans, Feathers McGraw made an surprise appearance in Dawn of the Nugget!

In the final scenes, Ginger, Rocky and co help all the chickens escape from Fun-Land Farms, and soon find out about a chicken farm nearby with "30 birds to a cage".

The crew all prepare themselves to break out the birds once more and as they set out on their task, there is one 'chicken' who definitely stuck out from the rest – Feathers McGraw!

The synopsis for Vengeance Most Fowl reads: "Vengeance Most Fowl sees Gromit’s growing concern as Wallace becomes over-dependent on his inventions – which proves justified when Wallace invents a 'smart gnome' that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.

"But who or what could be the cause? As events begin to spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces, or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

