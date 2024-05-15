That certainly makes sense - director Hwang Dong-hyuk previously revealed that the show's new run was still filming earlier this year, meaning a release date much ahead of this would have meant for a tight turnaround.

A first look at season 2 was released in February, showing Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) telling a threatening caller that he will find them, "no matter what it takes".

Lee Jung-jae in Squid Game. Netflix

Squid Game season 2 will follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the United States, and instead begins a chase with an important motive. Beyond this, we know little about what to expect.

Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk previously spoke to RadioTimes.com, ahead of the show's official renewal, about how he planned to progress the story in season 2, explaining: "I do realise there are huge expectations for season 2. I keep asking myself whether I can make it better than season 1. I do not want people to get disappointed over the new season.

"If I ever make season 2, I will try to look up those many ideas, and of course if there are any good ones, I can bring them into the story. Since I prefer writing alone, maybe all these ideas on YouTube can function as my writer's room.

"Or maybe I can even ask the fans on social media to give ideas. In the meantime, I will try and think more while I work on films."

Lee will next be seen in Star Wars series The Acolyte, in which he plays Jedi Master Sol.

Squid Game season 1 and Squid Game the challenge are currently streaming on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

