We get a closer look into the back story of Jedi Master Sol (played by Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae) and a young warrior from his past, Mae (Amandla Stenberg), who he trained up many years before.

While it's unclear whether Mae is the titular Acolyte at this point or perhaps the killer at the centre of the mystery, it's clear she's harbouring a lot of distrust and resentment for her former mentor.

Lee Jung-Jae as Master Sol in The Acolyte Disney Plus/LucasFilm

Rebecca Henderson's Vernestra Rwoh also says that she senses that this is only a small part of a larger plan and describes it as "some sort of shift to tip the scales".

But it's in the trailer's final moments that the drama really takes a turn as we finally get a proper look at a new Sith Lord, who signals a new point in the Star Wars timeline of events.

"What are you?" Master Sol asks as they come face-to-face in a dark forest before the Sith Lord simply raises his red lightsaber. Watch the trailer for yourself below.

With the series landing on our screens in just a month, excitement for the Star Wars show is at an all time high – especially after that glimpse of the major series villain.

Speaking about the series and the inclusion of a new Sith Lord, showrunner Leslye Headland recently said: "If Star Wars is about the underdog versus the institution, [in The Acolyte] the Jedi are the institution.

"I was so interested in a storyline where the Jedi were at the height of their power — and I don't mean The Phantom Menace, because at that point, there's a Sith Lord in the Senate that they're not picking up on."

The official synopsis for The Acolyte reads: "In The Acolyte, an investigation into a shocking crime spree pits a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae) against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg). As more clues emerge, they travel down a dark path where sinister forces reveal all is not what it seems…."

Star Wars: The Acolyte will launch on Disney Plus on Thursday 4th June. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

