Meanwhile, it also shows us some of the combat we can expect throughout the series, as well as a sense of the foreboding tone which is set to permeate.

You can watch the full trailer right here now:

The new show will be set during the High Republic era and the prime of the Jedi Order, but will see trouble starting to brew for our heroes.

It will follow a respected Jedi Master (Lee Jung-jae), whose investigation into a shocking crime spree forces him to come up against a dangerous warrior from his past (Amandla Stenberg).

Alongside Stenberg and Lee, the series also stars Manny Jacinto, Dafne Keen, Charlie Barnett, Jodie Turner-Smith, Rebecca Henderson, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo and Carrie-Anne Moss.

It comes from creator Leslye Headland, who previously told told EW's Dagobah Dispatch podcast of the series: "The Acolyte stands out because it is the earliest in the Star Wars timeline that we have ever been in live-action.

"We are toward the end of the High Republic, leading into George's [Lucas] prequels, so we are looking at a time period where the Jedi are at the height of their power.

"I think that what makes this show different and interesting is that it's from the perspective of the villains of Star Wars."

Star Wars: The Acolyte begins on Disney Plus on 4th June 2024. You can sign up to Disney Plus for £7.99 a month or £79.90 a year now.

