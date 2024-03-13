He responded concisely: "Pay me a lot of money and I'll sell my soul."

Although he was the one to originate the character, Williams isn't the only actor to have played Lando. Mr & Mrs Smith's Donald Glover also took on the part, playing a young version of Lando in 2018's Solo.

Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian in The Empire Strikes Back LucasFilm

Glover is also currently working on a new Lando project, which he is planning to star in and which was originally a series, but recently transitioned into a movie.

Williams gave his thoughts on Glover taking on the role, saying: "He's part of a whole new generation. He'll create whatever he needs to create, to bring appeal to the character. He's a very talented young lad and very imaginative. I mean, it's not for me to say what he should do with the character at this stage.

"I took care of the 20th century, now he’s got to take care of the 21st."

He added: "I had a nice little lunch with him. He's a delightful young man. Extremely talented. But I don't see him… I mean, when it comes to Lando Calrissian there's only one Lando Calrissian. I created that character.

"I told him to be charming - two words! That's all I needed to tell him. That's all I could think of."

Among the other Star Wars films coming fans way are a film set after The Rise of Skywalker, in which Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey, and a film spin-off to hit Disney Plus show The Mandalorian.

