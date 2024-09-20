But he soon realises the only way he can end the game is by re-entering it, and that is what viewers see in this new trailer. The trailer shows Gi-hun pointing a gun at a masked figure, with Squid Game's eerie music playing over.

It isn't long before the games get underway once more, with a cohort of masked men carrying guns as they walk around and watch the players' every move.

The words "the game will not stop" flash up on screen before the masked figure says: "We're ready to start the game."

More like this

You can watch the full trailer below:

A first look at the new season was released back in February, which saw Gi-hun with bright red hair, walking through an airport as someone told him: "You'll regret your decision", before he lets them know he will find them, "no matter what it takes".

While it's clear the series will have a large focus on the games once more, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk previously told The Times that he would like a second season to look at the Korean police.

"While I was writing season 1, I thought about the stories that could be in season 2 if I get to do one — one would be the story of the Frontman. I think the issue with police officers is not just an issue in Korea.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I see it on the global news that the police force can be very late on acting on things — there are more victims or a situation gets worse because of them not acting fast enough.

"This was an issue that I wanted to raise. Maybe in season 2 I can talk about this more."

Viewers will have to tune in on Boxing Day to find out Gi-hun's fate!

Squid Game season 2 will be released on Thursday 26th December. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.