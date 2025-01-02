Squid Game unveils chilling first look at season 3 – with a new creepy doll
The final season will introduce viewers to Chul-su.
We're now a week on from the release of Squid Game season 2, and as fans get excited for a third and final season – set to be released this year – a brand new teaser has been unveiled.
In the 15-second clip, which was originally released as a mid-credits tease, three players are seen entering an arena with the Red Light, Green Light doll Young-hee. The doll has her back turned to the players, and we soon seen that she is looking directly towards another doll over a railroad crossing.
The doll, a young boy, is seen wearing a shirt and a cap, and is seemingly called Chul-su, as the post containing the video reveals.
The light is seen turning from red to green, at which point we are simply shown the title card for season 3, which we know is expected to arrive on Netflix in 2025.
While Squid Game's first season was made up of nine episodes, season 2 contained just seven, and ended on a dramatic cliffhanger, setting up the final set of episodes which have already been filmed.
The show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, recently teased that fans can expect season 3 to launch "around summer or fall", when speaking in an interview with Variety.
He also revealed some hints as to what fans can expect from the ongoing story, saying: "Gi-hun having lost everything, including his best friend, and all of his attempts going to failure, it’s now, what is he going to be like?
"What state is Gi-hun going to be in? And what will he choose to do. Will he continue on with the mission? Is he going to give up or persist? And so you’re going to meet our character Gi-hun at a very critical crossroads as we begin the third season. Gi-hun will not be the man he was in season 2."
- Squid Game creator explains the Salesman's hateful Bread or Lottery game
- Squid Game star on The Front Man's twist and intention behind it
