However The Front Man's identity was still shrouded in secrecy, until now. Season 2 kicks off a couple of years after Gi-hun wins the games and is after revenge, and in the second instalment, there is an unlikely bond between him and The Front Man.

It's revealed that The Front Man enters the game as Player 001 but he soon teams up with Gi-hun, who is unaware of 001's real identity.

"In season one, I played the role of The Front Man from a more operational perspective, where he was simply the one running the games," Lee Byung-hun told The Hollywood Reporter in a new interview.

Lee Byung-hun plays The Front Man aka Player 001 in Squid Game season 2 Netflix

He continued: "Gi-hun doesn't know that Player 001 is the Front Man, so he thinks that he's someone he can trust and rely on. He has high hopes that together they can stop the game and put an end to all of it.

"There's a weird suspense to some of the conversations they have together on screen - and it really intensifies in later moments. It's going to be very fun for viewers to watch their relationship unfold."

But rest assured, audiences questions will be answered, with Lee Byung-hun confirming that The Front Man's motivations will be revealed through "glimpses of his past" throughout the season.

"If you think about the way his life has progressed, his worldview has to be deeply rooted in a feeling of being extremely disappointed in mankind and the world overall, that he truly feels there's absolutely no hope in humanity," he told the publication. "It's this very firm belief that drives his choices — at least that’s how I understood the character."

Viewers will have to stick with the story to see if Gi-hun will eventually discover the truth.

